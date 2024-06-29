Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.08. 2,794,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

