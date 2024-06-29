Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 309 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

