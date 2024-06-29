Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 50 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.55. 2,557,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

