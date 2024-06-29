Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.46. 12,630,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

