Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,024 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.04. 414,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.87.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

