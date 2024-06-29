TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.51

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.51 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 144.68 ($1.84). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 278,435 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

