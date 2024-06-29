TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $97,969.41 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $435,972.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.