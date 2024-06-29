Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.48.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

