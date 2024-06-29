U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.