Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 351,548 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,375,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

