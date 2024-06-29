UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 65.6% in June

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

UCB Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. UCB has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. UCB’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.