Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) PT Raised to $14.00

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ultralife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

