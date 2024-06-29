Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.92.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.