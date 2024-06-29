UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.39 billion and $1.50 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00009568 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00120485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,120,466 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

