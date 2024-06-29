urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Trading Up 11%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 52,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 90,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
urban-gro Stock Up 1.5 %
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%.
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
