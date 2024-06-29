US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
