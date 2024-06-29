US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

