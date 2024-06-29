Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 10,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 13.48% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.