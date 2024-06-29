Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VNDA opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.71.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
