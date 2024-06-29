Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

