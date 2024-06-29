VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 5th

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1055 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,682 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
