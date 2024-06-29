Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

VPLS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 15,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPLS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

