Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.