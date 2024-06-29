Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Calton & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 507.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 409,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

