Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 1,914,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

