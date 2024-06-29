Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 776,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.40. 1,297,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

