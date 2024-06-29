Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

