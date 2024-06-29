Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 186,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 494,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 1,851,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

