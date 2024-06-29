Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after purchasing an additional 385,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

