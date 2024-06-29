Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 3rd

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.