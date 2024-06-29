Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.