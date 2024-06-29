Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BND opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.