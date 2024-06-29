Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $267.51. 2,822,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average of $251.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

