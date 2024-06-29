Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

