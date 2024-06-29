Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $23.63 million and $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00045679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,606,285,380 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

