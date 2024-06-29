Verge (XVG) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $66.93 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,950.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00626060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00124392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00272590 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00072134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

