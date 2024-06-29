Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $273.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

