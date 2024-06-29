VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.41

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.41 and traded as high as $66.97. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -40.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.