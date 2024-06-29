VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.41

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.41 and traded as high as $66.97. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -40.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

