Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. 7,872,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,328. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

