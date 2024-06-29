Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for 1.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN remained flat at $22.36 during trading hours on Friday. 334,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

