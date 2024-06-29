Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,219 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,219. The company has a market cap of $927.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

