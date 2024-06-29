Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Margherita D. Valle Buys 327,129 Shares

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 327,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($298,785.84).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 69.76 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,744.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.17.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

