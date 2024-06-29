Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.