Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

