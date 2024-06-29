Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $100.08 million and $2.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00005875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,635.39 or 1.00014867 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078441 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.66388995 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,368,333.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

