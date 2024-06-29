Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,430. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 150.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,471,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,329,000 after buying an additional 118,044 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

