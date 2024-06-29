Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %
WMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,430. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
