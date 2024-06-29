Waltonchain Trading Up 131.5% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $664,564.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 131.5% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,380,070 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.