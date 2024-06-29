Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.24 million and $1.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,085,975 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

