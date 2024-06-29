Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.36) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on W7L

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 618 ($7.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Warpaint London has a one year low of GBX 255.60 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($7.87). The company has a market capitalization of £477.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,433.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Warpaint London

In other news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,979,703.16). In related news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,979,703.16). Also, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,538,120.01). 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.