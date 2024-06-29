Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.36) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
In other news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,979,703.16). In related news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,979,703.16). Also, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,538,120.01). 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
