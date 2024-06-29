Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Up 6%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 423.40 ($5.37). Approximately 1,539,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,063,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.40 ($5.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.58) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($5.96).

The company has a market cap of £991.82 million, a P/E ratio of 940.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

