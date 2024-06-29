WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 151.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $628.93 and a 200 day moving average of $583.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

