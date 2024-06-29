WD Rutherford LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

