WD Rutherford LLC Sells 963 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $383.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.