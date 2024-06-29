Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 477.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

